This fan fiction ad shows the iPhone sitting in for the Monolith in this 2001: Space Odyssey mashup. I don't need to see more fake iPhone ads, when the hype is already so high. But the attention to detail in this one is phenomenal. It dials Mission Control, shows the moon on Google Maps, scenes from Space Odyssey, and freaks the astronauts out when it starts playing music.

New iPhone Ad [Youtube via Reader Cliff]