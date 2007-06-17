Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

17-inch High Res Macbook Pro Reviewed by a Real Geek

mbp.jpgThe Ars ladies and gents are zero fluff geeks. Which is why I'm recommending you take a look at Eric Bangeman's review of the new 1920 x 1200 17-inch Macbook Pro.

Mainly, they say the battery life is a little better, but the performance is definitely better. And they wish it had an LED backlight. But you'll want to be privy to the extra detail in the full review if you're thinking of buying.

Pros

* Significantly faster than its predecessor * Build quality and design * Built-in 802.11n support * Surprisingly svelte for a 17" laptop * High-quality 1920x1200 display great for those who need the resolution * Faster boot times * Very beefy default configuration: 2GB of RAM, 160GB hard drive * Modestly better battery life

Cons

* No LED backlighting * Both SO-DIMM slots occupied in default configuration * Relatively poor OpenGL performance versus its predecessor * Meager software bundle * Laptop uncomfortably hot to the touch at times

– Brian Lam

Santa Rosa comes to the Mac: a review of the new MacBook Pro [Ars]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles