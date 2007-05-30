Zune Has NOT Sold 1 Million Units

Apparently the one million Zunes sold celebration we told you about yesterday was just a tiny little bit preemptive, thanks to a slightly bigger mistake by the Chronicle. The error? Mis-transcribing an interview with Robbie Bach. Instead of claiming one million Zunes sold, Bach actually claimed:

Bach: When we finish our fiscal year in June we'll have sold a little over a million Zunes, so we feel very good about that.

So Microsoft actually has yet to sell that millionth Zune, and has one month left to do it.

Microsoft's Zune: Still Shy of 1 Million Sales [Business 2.0]