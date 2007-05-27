Zombies Mob SF Apple Store, Forget IDs at Home, Pay Cash Instead

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

zombie.jpgThe Zombie flash mob group—yes, they're exactly how they sound—over at eatbrains.com organized and pulled off an SF Apple Store invasion yesterday. Brain and flesh-eating Zombies filed into the Apple store and feasted on white plastic along with their usual blood and guts, which probably helped their digestion a little thanks to Apple's recent efforts to go green. Worst pun of the year? Probably.

In any case, if you're at all interested in seeing hippies and yuppies dressed up as zombies, you know where to look. – Jason Chen

Gallery [McCullagh via CNET]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

