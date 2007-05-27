Zombies Mob SF Apple Store, Forget IDs at Home, Pay Cash Instead

The Zombie flash mob group—yes, they're exactly how they sound—over at eatbrains.com organized and pulled off an SF Apple Store invasion yesterday. Brain and flesh-eating Zombies filed into the Apple store and feasted on white plastic along with their usual blood and guts, which probably helped their digestion a little thanks to Apple's recent efforts to go green. Worst pun of the year? Probably.

In any case, if you're at all interested in seeing hippies and yuppies dressed up as zombies, you know where to look.

Gallery [McCullagh via CNET]