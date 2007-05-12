Zenum Smartphone Slated to Debut This Month

The sexy Zenum Opus smartphone has been making its way around the Interwebs for quite some time, and today it's finally getting a release date. According to the gang at Unwired (who checked in with Zenum), the smartphone will be out later this month. It'll come with a 2-megapixel camera, Windows Mobile 6, a 2.5-inch display and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (sorry, no 3G). Sounds really enticing, but considering their last project never came to be, I have a sinking feeling this phone will forever be a concept too.

Zenum Opus PDA Phone in May [Unwired via Slash Gear]