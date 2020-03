Remember that leaked Zen Wav we told you about? It's official. Officially meh, that is.

The player has two built-in speakers, a 1.5-inch screen, 2GB storage, 30 hours of battery life, MP3/WMA/WAV playback, and Transcoded AVI support. There's not much else going on with this player, but as far as we know it's only in Singapore for now. Check out their site if you want a closer look.

