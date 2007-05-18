Z-Box Stand Alone Bedroom for Lofts

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Build an extra bedroom into an apartment with architect Dan Hisel's Z-Box. The Z, which stands for ZZZs, is a 12 foot squared, 10 foot tall box has a translucent polycarbonate shell, lined with douglas fir wood. Inside, there's room for a bed, nighttables, lamps, and shelves backlit with windows, while the outside has a bookshelf, and even a little dog bed. The idea is to set up the box inside of a large room, with the added benefit of splitting the area in two.

$18K? Does it make more sense to put one of these in a loft or to spring for a 2 bedroom?

– Brian Lam

Dan Hisel [via Apartment Therapy and Archictecture.mnp]

