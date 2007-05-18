Z-Box Stand Alone Bedroom for Lofts

Build an extra bedroom into an apartment with architect Dan Hisel's Z-Box. The Z, which stands for ZZZs, is a 12 foot squared, 10 foot tall box has a translucent polycarbonate shell, lined with douglas fir wood. Inside, there's room for a bed, nighttables, lamps, and shelves backlit with windows, while the outside has a bookshelf, and even a little dog bed. The idea is to set up the box inside of a large room, with the added benefit of splitting the area in two.

$18K? Does it make more sense to put one of these in a loft or to spring for a 2 bedroom?

Dan Hisel [via Apartment Therapy and Archictecture.mnp]