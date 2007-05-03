You Ain't Hip Without LEDs: LED Clock Time Capsule

SUCK UK (yes, their actual company name) has designed this very unique capsule LED clock and message display. It has a whole slew of LEDs and can be programmed to stream messages along with the time and date. The capsule design makes it perfect for that contemporary or futuristic-designed home. I can imagine it now... Ikea desks and the capsule LED clock fusing together for the ultimate contemporary, cheap living space accessory. Oh wait, that would never work because Ikea is cheap and this thing isn't. It has a Â£179 price tag. This programmable clock should be able to predict the future for Â£179.

