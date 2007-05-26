Yamaha PSR-S900 Keyboard is Not Your Grandpappy's Player Piano

This Yamaha PSR-S900 keyboard bridges the gap between musical instruments and the Interwebs, and it can play music and connect to the Net at the same time. It has an Ethernet port that gives you a direct connection to the Internet without even using a computer, and that lets you download thousands of compositions and 7,000 karaoke arrangements. It's pretty much a computer unto itself, with a 5.7-inch 320x240 color display. Have pianos come a long way, or what? What else can it do?

For starters, it can make a tremendous variety of sounds and noises, and has a full range of synthesizer functions and recording capabilities. It can also hook up to your PC via USB, letting you send and receive MIDI and digital audio signals, record digitally onto your PC and interface with sophisticated digital audio workstation software.

This is not your basic tinkertoy piano/synthesizer, it's a highly sophisticated digital musical instrument aimed at musicians and gearhead amateur musician tinkerers. Too bad you can't just rent one to play around with it for a while, because this PSR-S900 costs $1815. Expect to see it shipping in the US sometime this summer.

