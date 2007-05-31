XM To Rebroadcast Original D-Day Radio Broadcasts

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

d-day.jpgXM is doing something really unique next week and I can't wait to listen. Beginning Wednesday, June 6, XM is going to air the original radio news bulletins from NBC Radio for the D-Day invasion, in real time almost exactly how the reports were heard 63 years ago. It will begin at 12:41 am Eastern time on Channel 4, The 40s, to correspond when the actual first reports were going live.

In addition to the actual reports and updates from the war, there will be era music and commentary about the day from members of NBC's news staff. I am particularly interested because I really want to hear the reports and get a feeling for how media treated war 60 years ago, compared with what it has turned into today. It is also a great way to reflect on the servicemen that lost their lives on that day. –Travis Hudson

XM recreates D-Day radio coverage in real-time [Orbitcast]

