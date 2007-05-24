Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

satellite_radio.jpgAfter all of the downtime shenanigans, XM is making it worth your wild, your 87 wild cents. All you have to do is call up their customer care number (800-967-2346), complain and XM will credit you with two days worth of service, which equals 87 cents. More after the break (including a sweet video).

Commenter elvindeath does bring up an interesting inquiry in this post—since Opie and Anthony were suspended for 30 days, does the two-day outage mean that they will have to go two more days suspended? I assume not, but I could see those XM assholes pulling a move like that.

By the way, people are still smashing the hell out of their receivers because of the O&A shenanigans.

–Travis Hudson

XM offering two-days credit for downtime [Orbitcast]

