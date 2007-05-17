Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

X-Keys USB Extender Lets You Rock Out From 50 Metres

If your Guitar Hero 2 controller keeps getting yanked because you're rocking out from way across the room, check out the X-keys USB extender as demonstrated in the above video.

The extender uses Cat 5 Ethernet cable in order to extend your USB experience up to 45 metres, which may cause signal degradation in normal extenders, which is probably why these guys are charging $US79.95 for theirs. Seriously? $79.95? Why not just get a standard USB extension cable? Or for that price, you can buy a bunch of powered USB hubs and link them up with standard Ethernet cords.

Funny video though. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [USB Extender - Thanks Rocco!]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles