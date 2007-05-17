X-Keys USB Extender Lets You Rock Out From 50 Metres

If your Guitar Hero 2 controller keeps getting yanked because you're rocking out from way across the room, check out the X-keys USB extender as demonstrated in the above video.

The extender uses Cat 5 Ethernet cable in order to extend your USB experience up to 45 metres, which may cause signal degradation in normal extenders, which is probably why these guys are charging $US79.95 for theirs. Seriously? $79.95? Why not just get a standard USB extension cable? Or for that price, you can buy a bunch of powered USB hubs and link them up with standard Ethernet cords.

Funny video though.

Product Page [USB Extender - Thanks Rocco!]