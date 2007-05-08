XFX Hits Mach Speeds with Overclocked 8800 Ultra

We all know that Nvidia's 8800 Ultra is the fastest card on the planet, right? Well, not anymore. XFX has become the first company to overclock an 8800 Ultra and they're calling their creation the XFX 8800 Ultra XXX.

According to the guys at i4U, the new card will have a 675MHz core clock speed and 2.3GHz memory clock (a decent boost from the Ultra's 612MHz core/2.16GHz memory). The card is expected to debut soon. As for price, well, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it (don't worry, neither can I). But most likely it'll be $50 more than the 8800 Ultra, in other words, just shy of a grand.

