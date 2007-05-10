Xbox 360 Spring Update Video FAQ

With great power comes great responsibility, and with added codec support comes a crapload of new questions. That's why Microsoft's Xbox team has released a FAQ detailing what you may or may not want to know about the newly supported codecs.

Among the more interesting answers (as if knowing what setting to choose when re-encoding content for your Xbox 360 wasn't interesting enough) is the "No." to "Do you support DivX", the "No." to whether they support MPEG-2, and the fact that you can now play back some 1080 content at 30fps. Head on over for a look.

Spring '07 Video Playback FAQ [MSDN]