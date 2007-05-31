Xbox 360 Firmware Hackers Release New Version, Bypasses Ban Checks

The latest shots in the Microsoft vs. Xbox 360 console hacker war have been fired, and this time it's Microsoft who took one in the chest. After banning a bunch of Xbox 360s with modded firmware DVD drives earlier this month, the company's ban checks have just been defeated by a new version of the DVD firmware.

Not a lot of details are listed in the release info, but the new version claims to defeat "all current and some future Xbox Live detection attempts", which means you'd be safe running this until the next dashboard update from Microsoft.

Info Page [Xbins via Xbox Scene via Xbox 360 Fanboy]