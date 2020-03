Now you can really keep an eye on your stress levels, with this wrist watch style blood pressure monitor. You get a pulse reading and your pressure, with the capacity to store 30 readings for each of two users. Windows software is included to chart your pressure results.

It even tells the time. Like a real watch. So now you can watch the seconds tick by as that deadline approaches, and watch the pressure shoot through the roof as said deadlines whooshes by.

