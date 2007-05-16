Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Woz's Unique Phone Plus His Love of 3G and GCal

Woz is back, this time to dish on phones. What does he like in phones? What makes a phone worth owning? What phone does he use on a day-to-day basis? Interestingly enough, he's a big fan of 3G phones that are fast enough to stream video. I guess you didn't get the memo, Woz: The iPhone is sorely lacking in the 3G department.

As for what phone he carries around, he sort of winked at the notion that he has an iPhone already, but he's smart enough to know what Jobs would do to him if he busted it out at a press event. So what did he have on him? We won't spoil it, but it's safe to say it's as rare and unique as the watches he wears. â€“Adam Frucci with video by Richard Blakeley

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

