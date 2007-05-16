Woz's Unique Phone Plus His Love of 3G and GCal

Woz is back, this time to dish on phones. What does he like in phones? What makes a phone worth owning? What phone does he use on a day-to-day basis? Interestingly enough, he's a big fan of 3G phones that are fast enough to stream video. I guess you didn't get the memo, Woz: The iPhone is sorely lacking in the 3G department.

As for what phone he carries around, he sort of winked at the notion that he has an iPhone already, but he's smart enough to know what Jobs would do to him if he busted it out at a press event. So what did he have on him? We won't spoil it, but it's safe to say it's as rare and unique as the watches he wears.