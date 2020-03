Why would Woz wear a watch on each wrist? And what kinds of watches would a man with his finger on the pulse of the tech industry sport? Not your standard Timex, that's for damned sure.

In another segment from my interview with Steve Wozniak last week, we see what kind of gear he keeps strapped to his person at all times. If there ever was someone suited to wear these insane watches, the Woz is it. Have we mentioned that we like Woz? Check back tomorrow for more.