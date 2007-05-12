Wozmodo: Woz Explains Apple Fanboyism

Here's another clip from my interview with Steve Wozniak yesterday. This time, he's talking about what about Apple makes people so fanatical. Sure, I could have asked Blam, but he looks so cute sleeping in his Apple pajamas that I couldn't bear to wake him up. Anyways, Woz is a greater authority on the subject as he receives the love of fanboys rather than just being one himself.

Check back next week for more videos, including more iPhone talk and a peek at the hardware Woz carries around on a daily basis.