Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Woz Talks iPhone, Sets Our Hearts Aflutter

This morning I was fortunate enough to have a chance to sit down with Steve Wozniak, otherwise known as Woz, king of the geeks. The co-founder of Apple and the father of the personal computer is like Santa with a tech fetish, an incredibly nice guy with lots to say about the future of technology.

Click the picture above for our first clip, which includes Woz talking about where he thinks technology is headed, OLED screens, the iPhone and realistic humanoid robots. Need we say more? Over the next few days we'll be posting clips from the interview. Stay tuned for more on what phone he carries around with him, why he wears a watch on each wrist, and more. â€“Adam Frucci

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles