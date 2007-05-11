Woz Talks iPhone, Sets Our Hearts Aflutter

This morning I was fortunate enough to have a chance to sit down with Steve Wozniak, otherwise known as Woz, king of the geeks. The co-founder of Apple and the father of the personal computer is like Santa with a tech fetish, an incredibly nice guy with lots to say about the future of technology.

Click the picture above for our first clip, which includes Woz talking about where he thinks technology is headed, OLED screens, the iPhone and realistic humanoid robots. Need we say more? Over the next few days we'll be posting clips from the interview. Stay tuned for more on what phone he carries around with him, why he wears a watch on each wrist, and more.