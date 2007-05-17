Woz is Out of the Loop at Apple, and He Likes it That Way

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

In the final installment of our interview with Apple co-founder/inventor of the personal computer Steve Wozniak, he lets us know some details of his "outsider" status at Apple and why he likes it that way. Does he have all the inside scoops before anyone else? Nope. Does he get the first prototypes of each new product? Nope. But that's just the way he wants it. Woz is a man of the people.

Check out the rest of our interview here, if you've missed any of it. Thanks again to Woz for taking the time to talk with us, and feel free to come back any time.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

