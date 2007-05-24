Worst Controller of the Day: Wiimote Batarang

If you're worried about accidentally throwing your Wiimote at your TV, you could either get the LCD Safety Shield we showed you yesterday or you could get this Wiimote Batarang controller adapter.

All you have to do is plop your pretty Wiimote into this ugly-ass plastic Batarang and it's sure to come flying straight back at you when you chuck it. Good news for gaming, but bad news when you try to throw this back at whoever designed this atrocious mess. And Heath Ledger.

Product Page [Gametech via Wiiinside via Kotaku]