World's Largest Offshore Wind Power Plant, Bird Friend or Foe?

birdygenerator.jpg 350 enormous wind turbines are to be placed 13 miles out from England's coast, making it the biggest planned project of its kind. Once fully operational, it would generate enough electricity to power half of Southwest England.

This must come as a mixed bag for those happy-go-lucky sea-birds. On the one hand the less fossil fuel being burned the better, but on the other there are 1050 (that's 3-per tower) bird-maiming blades being installed at a cruising altitude of 150 meters.– Ben Longo

World's Largest Offshore Wind Project? [EcoGeek] Bird Flight Info [EarthLife.net]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

