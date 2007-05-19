World's Largest Offshore Wind Power Plant, Bird Friend or Foe?

350 enormous wind turbines are to be placed 13 miles out from England's coast, making it the biggest planned project of its kind. Once fully operational, it would generate enough electricity to power half of Southwest England.

This must come as a mixed bag for those happy-go-lucky sea-birds. On the one hand the less fossil fuel being burned the better, but on the other there are 1050 (that's 3-per tower) bird-maiming blades being installed at a cruising altitude of 150 meters.

