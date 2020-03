You think you aren't afraid of heights? Well then, tough guy, why don't you hop on this swing and allow yourself to fly over the edge of a TV tower 1,100 feet off the ground?

It's the world's highest swing, aptly dubbed the "Game for Brave People," and just thinking about it makes my stomach shoot up into my throat. Luckily, no one will have a chance to dare me to go on it, as it's in Harbin City in the Heilongjiang province of China. Game for brave people indeed.

Ananova [via Spulch]