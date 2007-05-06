World's First Video: Booster Blades: They Work!

After having some fun at the Booster Blades' expense a few weeks back, the inventors daughter, Candice Rawlings, wrote us an email. She called out our photo for being out of date, but graciously offered to send us new media of the skates in use (under operation without the rider dying).

Verdict: the Booster Blades look a lot better/safer/possible in the video. The concept of pedaling while blading didn't make much sense to us, but now we see that the process more closely resembles taking small steps up stairs.

So what do you think? Would you buy them?