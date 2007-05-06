Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

World's First Video: Booster Blades: They Work!

After having some fun at the Booster Blades' expense a few weeks back, the inventors daughter, Candice Rawlings, wrote us an email. She called out our photo for being out of date, but graciously offered to send us new media of the skates in use (under operation without the rider dying).

Verdict: the Booster Blades look a lot better/safer/possible in the video. The concept of pedaling while blading didn't make much sense to us, but now we see that the process more closely resembles taking small steps up stairs.

So what do you think? Would you buy them? â€“ Mark Wilson

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles