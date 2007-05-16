Working All Day on a Treadmill Helps Lose Weight. Duh.

Some genius doctors at the Mayo clinic built a "vertical desk," essentially a treadmill with a computer attached, and found out that if you walked all day while working instead of sat you would lose weight.

Who's paying these people? Seriously, are you surprised that obese people lost weight when forced to walk 8 hours a day, 5 days a week rather than sit down? I mean, I'd probably get sweet biceps if you attached a laptop to some weights, but it doesn't mean I'd want to subject myself to that kind of exertion all day every day. Go cure cancer or something, you idiots.

Making work even more of a slog takes weight off [Reuters]