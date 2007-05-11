Wooden Midget Guitar and HDMI Cable for Non-Elites Coming to Xbox 360

Team Xtender just made an announcement today about two products coming in the next two months. The first is a half-sized Guitar Hero guitar that's made out of wood and sized for midgets. They claim that it will be easier to carry around, but you're not playing actual gigs with that thing.

The second is a HDMI cable for the original Xbox 360 (the non-elite version) that supports up to 1080i resolution. Sounds like it's not really going to give you the benefits of HDMI other than the fact that you save either a VGA or a component input on your TV. Look for these in the coming two months.

Image courtesy Bright Minds