Wooden Midget Guitar and HDMI Cable for Non-Elites Coming to Xbox 360

B9389.jpgTeam Xtender just made an announcement today about two products coming in the next two months. The first is a half-sized Guitar Hero guitar that's made out of wood and sized for midgets. They claim that it will be easier to carry around, but you're not playing actual gigs with that thing.

The second is a HDMI cable for the original Xbox 360 (the non-elite version) that supports up to 1080i resolution. Sounds like it's not really going to give you the benefits of HDMI other than the fact that you save either a VGA or a component input on your TV. Look for these in the coming two months. â€“ Jason Chen

Image courtesy Bright Minds

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

