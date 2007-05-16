Wireless Texas Instruments Calculators Allows Teachers to Monitor Students' Work

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Navigator.jpegNowadays, the complicated TI graphing calculators are higher up on the school supply list than pink erasers. TI has realized this and have introduced the TI-Navigator. These are graphing calculators with the ability for teachers to wirelessly view the work their students do on the graphing calculator, and the teachers can even analyze and correct wrong answers in real time. This is a great step in helping out struggling math students because teachers can see mistakes made in real time.

I can't wait to see what the teacher thinks when I spell out BOOBS on my calculator. â€“Travis Hudson

Calculators tell teachers which pupils need help [News.com]

