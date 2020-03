The last remaining complaint about wireless mice is finally be addressed. With this Battery Free Wireless Mouse, no longer will the batteries die off in the middle of an intense fragging or TPS-reporting session. It is powered by the mouse pad, which emits juice from an electronic field generator. Seriously, having your hand in a electronic field for hours upon hours of the day can't be good for your health. Pre-orders are now being accepted for this $US25 mouse.

Product Page [Via Gearfuse]