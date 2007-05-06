Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Windows Mobile 6 Office Suite for WM5 Phones

wm5docs.jpg

If you're still waiting for the WM6 upgrade for your WM5 Smartphone edition so you can use Mobile Office, this is your lucky day. Someone's taken the Office portion of the WM6 ROM, extracted it, and made it compatible with WM5 smartphones!

Just head over to the download link, grab the file, and install. You'll need the .NET Compact Framework in order for this to work (it's a free download), and in order to create a new create a new document you'll have to open up an empty one and save it as a new document. Weird, but them's the limitations. â€“ Jason Chen

Download Link [Rapidshare via Thinkabdul]

Hack [Thinkabdul]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles