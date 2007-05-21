Win a wake up call: Our first competition, the XtremeMac Luna

We reviewed the XtremeMac Luna late last week, and liked it a lot. So it's very happy making for us to give the news that we will be giving one of these puppies away to a lucky reader. What do you have to do? Be a clever commenter!

The competition is open from now until end of Sunday week (3rd June), and the prize will go to the best comment posted between today and that date. So pull out the thinking caps, cut out the lurking, and show us how insightful you can be with your gadget know how.

And because it is all about the best comment, you can enter as many times as you like! Official competition mumbo jumbo can be found here.

Thanks to the folks at Powermove, local XtremeMac distributors, for offering up the Luna for your iPod alarm clock pleasure.