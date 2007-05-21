Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Win a wake up call: Our first competition, the XtremeMac Luna

luna.jpg

We reviewed the XtremeMac Luna late last week, and liked it a lot. So it's very happy making for us to give the news that we will be giving one of these puppies away to a lucky reader. What do you have to do? Be a clever commenter!

The competition is open from now until end of Sunday week (3rd June), and the prize will go to the best comment posted between today and that date. So pull out the thinking caps, cut out the lurking, and show us how insightful you can be with your gadget know how.

And because it is all about the best comment, you can enter as many times as you like! Official competition mumbo jumbo can be found here.

Thanks to the folks at Powermove, local XtremeMac distributors, for offering up the Luna for your iPod alarm clock pleasure. -Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles