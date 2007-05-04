Not every laptop out there is a looker, but Acer's new Gemstone series is hoping to change that with a little shot of botox. Granted, not much info is know about the new lappies, but the Gemstone concept will make its official debut tomorrow and from the looks of the sketch, it appears Acer is going for the Motorola PEBL look, which may or not be a bad thing. (Too much botox ain't healthy, folks). Stay tuned for tomorrow.
Will Acer's Gemstone Concept Leave Your Laptop Looking like Joan Rivers?
