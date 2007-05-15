Wiimote Analog Stick Adapter

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

remocon_stick.jpgI know the Wiimote is supposed to be more about motion control than the old-fashion ways, but some people miss those old ways. For those missing getting the Nintendo fix with an analog stick and buttons (like the GameCube and N64 has) this peripheral is for you. It is an adapter for the Wiimote that can change the D-pad to a less old-school analog joystick. It is officially called Remocon and by the packaging and website, I would assume it is a cheap-y Asian-made product, but whatever as long as I can have my beloved analog joystick. $6. â€“Travis Hudson

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

