Wiimote Analog Stick Adapter

I know the Wiimote is supposed to be more about motion control than the old-fashion ways, but some people miss those old ways. For those missing getting the Nintendo fix with an analog stick and buttons (like the GameCube and N64 has) this peripheral is for you. It is an adapter for the Wiimote that can change the D-pad to a less old-school analog joystick. It is officially called Remocon and by the packaging and website, I would assume it is a cheap-y Asian-made product, but whatever as long as I can have my beloved analog joystick. $6.

Product Page [Via OhGizmo!]