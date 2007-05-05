Wii Zelda Shield and Sword Accessory

Although we finished the Zelda Twilight Princess game for the Wii back in November, we're kind of regretting the fact that we didn't wait until this Zelda Sword & Shield accessory was out before playing.

By slipping the Wiimote into the sword and Nunchuck into the shield, the realism level would have been so high it would be like we were actually plugged into the Matrix. Except instead of dressing up in all black, we'd be wearing our girlfriend's green dress so we can look like Link. Finally, an excuse!

Product Page [Outpost]