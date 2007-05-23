Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Wii Light Gun Makes Duck Hunt All Next-Gen

wiigunbrando.jpgIf pointing the Wiimote at your screen like you were giving a presentation on the quarterly fiscal reports when you're playing Duck Hunt isn't quite realistic enough, then check out this Wii Light Gun attachment. It's a gun that you slip your Wiimote into, giving you the benefit of a gun grip and triggers while still making the Nunchuk port available for attachments.

Best of all, it's only $US19, which means if it turns out to be horrible you won't be wasting that much money. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Brando]

