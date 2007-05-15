Wii Combat Pack Supplies Imagination When You Don't Have Any

Fresh out of imagination? Now you can add full realism to your Wii fighting games such as Zelda and Red Steel with this Wii Combat Pack, including a realistic-looking sword, knife and shield into which you place your Wii remote and nunchuck.

Its makers insist that its foam material is perfectly safe, but we're wondering why you can't just supply your own make-believe weapons in your hands while you look at the screen for more inspiration. Plus, everybody else in the house will think you're a tool. What next, a helmet, and full battle regalia? So get yourself the ability to hallucinate, or pay for it here for $19.

Product Page [Brando]