Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Whoa! SLIQ is One Sexy Phone Concept

samsung_sliq.jpgIt's been a while since a cellphone has filled us with as much lust as this SLIQ design. It's a concept by Mike Serafin with no keypad and what he calls an "advanced touch interface." It better be pretty advanced, because we haven't been all that impressed with touch interfaces thus far.

Its illustrations have the Samsung logo either proudly or hopefully displayed, but we're not sure if this is a Samsung-authorized design or not. Besides its good looks, the concept has one particularly unusual feature we've never seen in a cellphone before.

Get this, the most unusual feature: it has a crank that powers it up, so maybe it doesn't even need batteries. Neat. check out these design sketches:
sliq_design_sketches.jpg
Also included in this possibly vaporware concept is a 2-megapixel camera with a Schneider-Kreuznach lens that looks like it retracts into the phone's slightly bulging top section. Even with that camera goodness, the design calls for an ultra-thin profile of a mere 10mm. Its shiny toy-like form factor with its sexy disappearing LCD screen really gets us going. OK, back in our holes. â€“ Charlie White

Designer's Page [Coroflot, via Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles