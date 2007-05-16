Where's Motorola's Flagship Phone?

That's Ed Zander, Motorola CEO drop testing a new Moto made with stronger materials. What else is he dropping?

Two things: First, I'm very glad to see Motorola reemphasizing their UI and OS development.

It's nice to see their ultra hyped "Media Monster" device, the z8, get interesting updates like the cable box programming feature and movies on chips (BTW, doomed to fail, like PSP movies on Memory Sticks). But remember, we've already seen this device at 3GSM in Barcelona. This isn't news; this is spin. As far as new phones go, the new ROKR Z6 is a subvariant of the Z8. If anything, the RAZR2, previously unheard of, deserved the hype gathered around today's event. But even then. Let's face it, even with updated hardware and software, the RAZR2 is going to be perceived as merely another RAZR design evolution. I truly believe it has significant updates to help keep it competitive in today's marketplace. See all the posts we did today on it.

No doubt reviewers will like these phones in the official reviews. But I also have no doubt that the same journalists and analysts will be sitting at the lunch table with their colleagues wondering where the true Moto flagship phone is. The truth is this: If no one wants your high end phones anymore, it's because your high end phones look exactly like your low end ones.

This past quarter, Motorola posted it's first loss in several years. They say that's because of weaker demand for more expensive models. This report makes it sound like that's because people want low end phones like a $50 dollar RAZR or $100 Q, but the truth is, back when the RAZR was unveiled and Moto's marketshare jumped, it was a highly coveted $500 device, not a low end variant. You gave people something unique we all wanted to put in our pockets.

Note to Zander: Pick up your phone, and let your engineers build you your Blue Steel.