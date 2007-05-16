Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Where's Motorola's Flagship Phone?

That's Ed Zander, Motorola CEO drop testing a new Moto made with stronger materials. What else is he dropping?

Two things: First, I'm very glad to see Motorola reemphasizing their UI and OS development.

It's nice to see their ultra hyped "Media Monster" device, the z8, get interesting updates like the cable box programming feature and movies on chips (BTW, doomed to fail, like PSP movies on Memory Sticks). But remember, we've already seen this device at 3GSM in Barcelona. This isn't news; this is spin. As far as new phones go, the new ROKR Z6 is a subvariant of the Z8. If anything, the RAZR2, previously unheard of, deserved the hype gathered around today's event. But even then. Let's face it, even with updated hardware and software, the RAZR2 is going to be perceived as merely another RAZR design evolution. I truly believe it has significant updates to help keep it competitive in today's marketplace. See all the posts we did today on it.

No doubt reviewers will like these phones in the official reviews. But I also have no doubt that the same journalists and analysts will be sitting at the lunch table with their colleagues wondering where the true Moto flagship phone is. The truth is this: If no one wants your high end phones anymore, it's because your high end phones look exactly like your low end ones.

This past quarter, Motorola posted it's first loss in several years. They say that's because of weaker demand for more expensive models. This report makes it sound like that's because people want low end phones like a $50 dollar RAZR or $100 Q, but the truth is, back when the RAZR was unveiled and Moto's marketshare jumped, it was a highly coveted $500 device, not a low end variant. You gave people something unique we all wanted to put in our pockets.

Note to Zander: Pick up your phone, and let your engineers build you your Blue Steel. â€“ Brian Lam

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles