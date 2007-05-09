Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

What You Need to Know About Intel's Santa Rosa

cmtp_rgb_1670.jpg So today marks the debut of Intel's new Santa Rosa platform. Aside from the fact that your notebook is officially outdated, what else does this mean? What does Santa Rosa offer that you're missing out on, and more importantly, is it enough to warrant buying a new lappie?

First things first, what's the deal with Santa Rosa. In an nutshell, Santa Rosa is a new platform (the consumer version is dubbed next-gen Centrino Duo while the business version is Centrino Pro) for your notebook that ushers in new Core 2 Duo CPUs, a new Mobile 965 Express chipset, Draft-N wireless and Intel Turbo memory. Collectively, these features equal 1) better performance 2) better battery life. Here's how they pull it off.

The CPUs. The new Core 2 Duo CPUs behind Santa Rosa are packing a faster front side bus that now maxes out at 800MHz (instead of 667MHz). Basically that means your CPU, mobo and RAM will get along splendidly. But there isn't a greater power demand, since the FSB now uses a technology similar to SpeedStep to manage its power efficiency.

The 965 chips aim to please gamers and media junkies alike by bringing DirectX 10 compatibility and HD-friendly features to the table. The chipset's graphics engine now goes up to 500MHz, so that even the lowest performing chip, the GL960, is promised to deliver the Windows Vista Premium experience.

Next up we have Intel Turbo memory, which is essentially flash memory on your motherboard that will make it easier to cache frequently accessed data. Again, another feature aimed squarely at improving system performance. And finally, Santa Rosa brings Draft-N wireless, which as we all know gives you greater speeds and range than 802.11g. Intel stresses the fact that, while they are delivering a "draft" spec on the wireless, it is sure to be ratified by the IEEE in the near future.

Will you be able to live without Santa Rosa? Of course. But if all these new features sound appetizing, stay tuned for some of our favorite new Santa Rosa hardware. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Product Page

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles