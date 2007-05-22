What Will iRobot's Next Creations Be?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iRobot_logo_270x50.jpgiRobot, of Roomba fame, has come out of the woodwork and announced that they will be unveiling two new consumer robots this holiday season that will not be floor cleaning robots. Helen Greiner, co-founder of iRobot said "We are going to launch them from our Web space, and they are not floor-cleaning robots. They are different types of robots with mechanical features." So, what do you folks think? They are going to be consumer robots that don't clean.

I personally think one will be some kind of a pet-aide. Like a robot that can dispense food on a schedule and maybe even scoop a cat box. If you remember, iRobot announced the Create back at CES, but this supposedly isn't it. Hit the comments and let us know what you think it will be or should be. â€“Travis Hudson

iRobot: New home bots for the holidays [News.com]

