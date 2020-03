I don't know what kind of world we live in where an inventor is coming up with a) new ways to shape bars of soap b) a device that increases the efficiency of me pulling on my weener for the sake of hygiene c) a package for said product with copywriting that displaces all my $.99 jokes.

I guess this is a whole lot kinder than the other gadget I can think of that could be used to clean my privates. (Dyson vac with hose attachment.)