Wee HDD is Like a Feature-Free iPod

This fun "Wizplat" external HDD is basically an iPod without the media playing functionality. I mean, it's about the same size, and it comes in 40GB and 60GB flavors, so if you want to be able to carry around large amounts of data with you in your pocket, it'll do the trick.

And because it can't play your music for you, it's a lot cheaper than an iPod, too: $178 and $196, respectively. It should tide you over until flash HDDs get cheap enough to make this sort of thing seem large and unwieldy in a couple of years.

