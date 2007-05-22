Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

WD Scorpio: 250GB 2.5-inch HD for Notebooks Now Shipping

wd.jpg

Western Digital has just announced their new WD Scorpio 250GB, a Serial ATA 2.5-inch hard drive for notebooks which, at 3.94 x 2.75 x 0.354 inch, is the largest smallest shipping HD in the world. The 5400 RPM 12ms read seek time WD Scorpio uses Perpendicular Magnetic Recording and you will find all its features and price after the jump

While Fujitsu and other companies have announced similar units, the WD Scorpio is shipping now with capacities that will range from 40 to 250GB, with a 5,400 RPM speed and 8MB buffer. According to Western Digital, it gives a 12ms read seek time and 2.0ms track-to-track seek time, with a 4.20ms average latency.

The hard drive features their WhisperDrive technology, which they say "combines state-of-the-art seeking algorithms to yield it one of the quietest 5400 RPM." That means an average 24dBA while idle and 26dBA while seeking on average. It also has Western Digital's IntelliSeek technology, which basically means a reduction in the motion in the disk which in turn "reduces power usage by more than 60 percent compared with standard drives." We don't know if those "standard drives" are competing drives with similar technologies or Winchester drives from 1974. What we know is the price: $US199.99, gigantic amounts of porn and pirated DVD movies not included. â€“ Jesus Diaz

Product page [Western Digital]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles