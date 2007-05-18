Watch Keychain Concept Makes You Jingle all the Time

Although the concept of putting a watch on a keychain is a good one—one less thing to carry around—the fact that it's a keychain makes it less than convenient. Why? Imagine having to fish out the lump of metal with all 10 of your keys to see what time it is, while at the same time trying to keep your wallet inside your pocket with the other hand, clumsily.

Then there's the noise issue, which means the jingling of your keys will alert everyone that you're checking the time for the fourth time in ten minutes, which we're sure the judge won't appreciate.

