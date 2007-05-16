Wassup Speaker Looks Like Pokemon, Ten Years Late On Catchphrase

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

wassup.jpgThe strange company b2 has announced their newest speaker line, the Wassup. Normally naming a speaker "Wassup" would be strange enough, but these guys have put in the extra effort and made their speaker shaped like a rabbit Pokemon. Buneary, is what we'd say it was.

There's no doubt these speakers are going to sound fantastic when they're released this July for $25, so we're preordering a whole bunch right now. Stay tuned for our 10 page review of this as well, since we know you're totally excited too. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [b2 via Gearlog]

