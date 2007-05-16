Wassup Speaker Looks Like Pokemon, Ten Years Late On Catchphrase

The strange company b2 has announced their newest speaker line, the Wassup. Normally naming a speaker "Wassup" would be strange enough, but these guys have put in the extra effort and made their speaker shaped like a rabbit Pokemon. Buneary, is what we'd say it was.

There's no doubt these speakers are going to sound fantastic when they're released this July for $25, so we're preordering a whole bunch right now. Stay tuned for our 10 page review of this as well, since we know you're totally excited too.

