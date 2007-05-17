Vortex Vacuum-Powered Vibrator, For Those Stay-at-Home Mums

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

vortex_lovehoney.jpgHey ladies, ever take a look at that big manly beast of a vacuum and get turned on? No longer will that vacuum be no more than a cocktease. The Vortex Vibrator is a small extension that attaches to the end of your vacuum and provides hours upon hours of tantalizing fun. It works by directing the flow of air around your "ladybits to a fabulous orgasm," according to the girls at Shiny Shiny. After the jump, a video demo of the Vortex, which is unfortunately work safe and not by the Shiny Shiny girls.

I may not have any lady parts, but that looks like it would hurt. $US70. â€“Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via Shiny Shiny]

