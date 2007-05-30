Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Vitality GlowCap, Your Drug-Taking Techno-Nanny

glowcap.jpgOkay, you Giz readers who are members of the Woodstock Generation, this Vitality Pill Cap lets you know when it's time to pop that next pill, helping those of us with drug-addled brains cope with the timing of our $20-a-dose prescription drug habits. It's loaded with whiz-bang connectivity, glowing and communicating in ways that can be both convenient and Big Brother-esque. How does it work?First of all, the thing starts glowing orange when it's time to take your next pill, nagging you into compliance. Then it will even email you or call your cellphone to remind you to take that pill, plus it wirelessly communicates with nightlights you can install in every room if you're that dopey, so your whole house lights up like a Christmas tree until you swallow that pill. Once you've taken that drug, it glows a cool blue "all is well" signal to reward you.

It's also connected to your pharmacist, and at the end of the month you receive a printed "health report," showing you exactly how you complied with your drug-taking routine. In that envelope are coupons to urge you to buy more from that pharmacist. Just what you need—more junk mail. Is this thing just a little bit too helpful?

What's next? A robot that comes to your house and force-feeds the pills down your gaping pie hole? Not that we're complaining—this thing also automatically notifies your pharmacist when it's time for a refill. Now all we need is one of these for weed. – Charlie White

Glowcap Ambient Pill Cap [Information Aesthetics, via Slash Gear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles