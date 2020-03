Well, not quite a carpet, but of all the interactive floor screens I've seen, this makes the rest look like dinky toys. It's a plaything too, which is great. All about delivering a "social audiovisual immersive experience" for nightclub goers, and an amazing new toy for VJs to work with. If you're going to be in Tokyo (surprise, surprise), go check this action out.

Visualux [via Josh Spear]