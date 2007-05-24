VIP Edition 787 Dreamliner Still Kicks Airbus' Butt With Style

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Following yesterday's 787 news, Hong Kong real estate tycoon Joseph Lau has just ordered a Dreamliner VIP. It's the same airplane you and I are going to use, but instead of being crammed in seat 36D between Biff, the overweight shoe salesman, and Chantal, the aerobic teacher from Fort Lauderdale, he'll have a 2,404 square-feet luxurious cabin all for himself. As a bonus, check the just-unveiled new interior designs for the 747-8 VIP, complete with SkyLoft, "vaulted ceilings, spiral staircases and video wall displays" after the jump.

While I really don't mind Chantal picking on my carrot cake, I would certainly prefer to have Lau's battalion of sexy cyborg ninjas resting on king-size waterbeds, having swan-feather pillow battles all over the place or taking a hot bubbly bath in a full-size english tub. Or something like that. Lau's VIP Dreamliner, just the 7th to be ordered in the world, costs $153 million at today's list price.

And if you prefer to have even more space, you can order a 747 VIP to enjoy its 4,786 square-meter cabin.

747.jpg

747-2.jpg

These new interiors, which include a new SkyLoft area, were presented yesterday in Geneva, at the European Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition. – Jesus Diaz

Product page [Boeing Business Jets]

