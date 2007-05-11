Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Video: Wattson Wireless Power Meter In Action


Here's a clip of a Reuters reporter interviewing Richard Woods, one of the designers of the Wattson energy meter. It's still not clear when Woods' firm DIY Kyoto will be mass producing them for the US market (we introduced you to a $600 handmade original over a year ago), but in these Gore-y times, it's certainly something people would eat up.

The set-up, explained at the end, seems straightforward enough. I especially liked the way it logs your energy use historically, though, sadly, I'm not sure I will especially like what I see when my own energy use is summarized so clearly. â€“ Wilson Rothman

Watts going on? [Reuters]

